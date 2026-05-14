Draymond Green could decide Warriors’ biggest free agency pursuit

Draymond Green is going to play a critical role in whatever the Golden State Warriors can achieve this offseason, but that's particularly the case when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James is almost assuredly set to be the biggest and most notable player the Warriors chase in free agency, having been linked in trade rumors with the 4x MVP over recent mid-season deadlines.

Draymond Green holds key to Warriors pursuing LeBron James

Green holds the key to Golden State acquiring James for multiple reasons, starting with his $27.6 million player option that's bound to dictate almost everything the front office will be able to do this summer.

Green has already spoke about the desire to opt out and extend on a multi-year deal, presumably at a much lower annual number. That could give the Warriors access to the full mid-level exception, giving them the ability to offer a contract that James may find more bearable than going all the way down to a minimum.

The front office and their former Defensive Player of the Year would surely jump at the opportunity to sign James under that presmise, something Brett Siegel recently alluded to in a report for ClutchPoints.

Any scenario for James to join the Warriors in free agency would result in him taking a significant pay cut and signing for the mid-level exception, which would also mean Green opting out of his contract and signing for significantly less to allow the team to add one of his close friends," Siegel wrote.

That 'close friends' aspect is also a vitally important one. As much as Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr now have relationships with James, no one within the Warrior organization is closer to the 41-year-old than Green, meaning he'll play as bigger role as any in the recruiting.

Draymond Green may have to sacrifice his role for LeBron James

While the contract and relationship may be the most important aspects to actually signing James, there's also a distinct on-court factor that needs to considered and weighed up among all parties.

The on-court fit of Green and James, while both high IQ players, doesn't necessarily make a whole lot of sense, particularly once you throw Jimmy Butler into the mix considering all three aren't great 3-point shooters.

If James were to join the Warriors, it might require Green heading to the bench in a sixth man role and embracing that over the remainder of his career. Is that a step the 4x All-Star is going to be willing to take? If it meant bringing James on board, Green will almost certainly be open to whatever role is required.