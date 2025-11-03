Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy and neither is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant who got into some hot water after his latest comments which the Golden State Warriors veteran wasted no time addressing on his podcast.

Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies for a game because of conduct the team deemed as inappropriate towards the coaching staff. This is far from Morant's first time being suspended, so it seems to be the latest episode in a string of disciplinary actions taken against him.

Draymond Green has had his say on Ja Morant's situation in Memphis

Golden State took on Memphis at Chase Center last week, beating them 131-118 in a game where Morant was kept to 8-of-23 shooting from the floor. Green said that after the game that he noted to superstar teammate Stephen Curry that Morant did not seem like his usual self during the game, stating "when we got on that plane, I was telling Steph, like, 'Man, Ja ain't in it at all.'"

🏀 👀 Ja Morant's vibe said it all to Draymond… but is there something deeper going on in Memphis?



— The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) November 3, 2025

Green said that Curry mused whether Morant was making some sort of silent protest by passing the ball and not being as active in the game, with Green suggesting that's what it looked like to him.

Green went on to wonder whether Morant's dissatisfaction in Memphis stems from the surprise firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins at the end of last season as the Grizzlies were on their way to the playoffs.

It was a controversial move at the time, and Green says he felt like the Grizzlies were a solid team with Jenkins at the helm and did not fully understand the move. He went on to say that Morant probably wasn't thrilled about the firing and that it might have felt like a move like that signals he could be the next player on his way out of Memphis if they make big changes like without his input.

We do not know fully what has gone on behind the scenes in Memphis, but it is clear that not all is right. If Green is right that maybe the Grizzlies are thinking about trading their star player, where he ends up could be a huge factor in determining the playoff picture for whatever conference he ends up in.

For the Warriors' sake, they would probably prefer if Morant went somewhere in the Eastern Conference so he doesn't completely shift the balance of power in an already crowded West.

We will see how the latest Morant saga plays out, but it is clear Green felt something was off when the teams squared off last week. with a major watch now on a potential trade that could completely shake things up in the NBA.