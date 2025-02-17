The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay was mildly entertaining. From disqualifications in the Skills Challenge, a G-Leaguer winning his third dunk contest, and Rising Stars sharing the floor with NBA greats in the actual All-Star Game, the weekend was in need of some extra entertainment.

Queue Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. As a TNT analyst for the game, per usual, Draymond had a lot of bold and provocative comments.

Draymond Green has declared the Warriors will win the championship

Green was highly critical of the new All-Star game format, but his boldest take was claiming that the Warriors were “going to win the championship” in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade earlier this month.

This All-Star Weekend comment from Green is just another example of him writing a check that Stephen Curry, who won his second All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, will later have to try and cash.

"We are going to win the championship" 👀

- Draymond Green



NBA on TNT, February 17, 2025

There certainly is reason for hope around the Warriors. They just made a huge trade for Butler and have won three of their last four games with him on the roster. During their last four games, the Warriors rank 15th in offensive rating, 4th in defensive rating, and 6th in net rating. Compare this to their season ratings of 17th on offense, 9th on defense and 15th in net, it is a huge improvement.

Still, Draymond’s prediction is just too bold. Instead of worrying about winning a championship, the Warriors currently need to worry about just making the playoffs first and foremost. They are barely hanging onto the last spot for the Play-In Tournament.

If the Warriors are going to fufill Draymond’s All-Star weekend promise, it’s going to be Curry and Butler doing most of the leg work. Draymond’s 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game are not going to lead the team very far. On top of that he looks a step slower defensively this season as he moves into the last stages of his career.

"i got draymond on the telecast guaranteeing we're winning a championship"

This isn’t the first time Draymond has made a promise like this. In fact, one of the last times he did it, the Warriors actually did win it all. Curry made miracles happen in 2022 to win it all, and guess who was right there saying “I told you so!”...Draymond.

So can Curry save Draymond from eating his words once again? This time it seems a lot less likely. Like Draymond, Curry’s decline is starting to show. Despite having unquesationable moments of greatness, he doesn’t look like anywhere close to how great he was in 2022.

The 36-year-old's scoring average is the lowest it’s been since the 2012-13 season (besides missing most of the season in 2019-20). Curry is shooting below 40% from three and only 43.4% from the field.

Maybe having Butler by his side will give Curry the extra help he needs to push the Warriors into another unlikely championship run. That being said, nobody needs the added pressure from Green's All-Star weekend comments.