Dreaming up a perfect Warriors All-Star weekend

The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is almost here and it's all going down in San Francisco at the Chase Center. Stephen Curry has already been named an All-Star starter, but it doesn’t appear like the Golden State Warriors will have any other players in the game.

Although the Warriors season has not gone as many fans had hoped, having a perfect All-Star weekend in the Bay may be the thing we all need. That’s why we're going to dream up the ideal Warriors All-Star weekend.

The perfect All-Star weekend for the Warriors

First things first, it would only be right for Curry to win the All-Star Game MVP. The game is taking place in the stadium that he built, and who better than Curry to put on a show? Curry has already grabbed one All-Star Game MVP, and adding another to his trophy case would further cement his All-Star legend. To add a cherry on top, we wouldn't mind seeing if Curry could break the current record (his own) for most threes (16) in an All-Star game.

At this point, the best event of All-Star weekend is consistently the 3-point competition. There is no doubt we will see Curry go for his third title. What would make the competition even better? Let’s get a reunion of former Warriors in the contest! Klay Thompson will certainly get an invite, and Warrior fans would love to see Jordan Poole get a shot as well.

How fun would it be to see Curry go head-to-head against his former teammates in the final rounds of the competition? Of course, we’d love to see Curry win, but beating Thompson or Poole in the Finals would make things all the more fun.

Unfortunately, the Slam Dunk Contest contestants have already been announced. None of the players have any connection to the Warriors, aside from Mac McClung who played for Golden State during Summer League.

But hey, we are dreaming here. The dream would be to see Jonathan Kuminga get a shot in the contest, with the young forward a freak athlete who has the ability to throw down dunks with both finesse and power. Maybe one day we will see what he can do in the Slam Dunk Contest, but it won't be this season as Kuminga recovers from a significant ankle sprain.

Lastly, there is the Rising Stars Challenge. For some reason, Brandin Podziemski didn’t get a nod to play on the sophomore team, but Golden State will still be represented by young center Trayce Jackson-Davis, while two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer will also play on the G League team.

Seeing those two excel on their home floor would be a nice addition to the perfect weekend, not to mention one of them could find themselves in the new All-Star Game format that's set to take place on February 16.