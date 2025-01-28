Dynamic guard with ties to Stephen Curry reportedly available for Warriors to pursue

The potential of acquiring a star has suddenly burst back to life for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, with the franchise back in talks with the Miami Heat on Jimmy Butler according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

However, Butler is no longer the only big name available prior to the February 6 deadline, with Charania also reporting that the Sacramento Kings are listening to offers for star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

The Warriors should try and pair Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox

In the explosive report on Tuesday, Charania states that "there will be plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."

While that team is not yet known, Fox has long been linked to the San Antonio Spurs as the long-term point guard next to French phenom Victor Wembanyama. This doesn't prevent the Kings from trying to obtain the best possible offer for the former fifth overall pick, but needless to say teams will be hesitant to relinquish significant assets if Fox doesn't intend to re-sign beyond next season.

Given Fox is the biggest name signed to Curry brand, there are obvious links between he and Golden State. Yet beyond that, targeting Fox also makes some basketball sense as the Warriors search for a second star and try to find a back court partner for Stephen Curry.

After De'Anthony Melton's injury early in the season, Golden State have been unable to find an effective solution. Dennis Schroder was acquired via trade to help solve that issue, but has recently returned to the bench which has left the out-of-form Buddy Hield back in a starting role.

From that perspective Fox may make more sense than Butler as a trade target, not to mention he's seven years younger and within the prime of his career. The 27-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists with the Kings this season, having shot 46.8% from the floor but only 32.4% from 3-point range.

Fox is making $34.9 million this season, making it easier to match salaries as opposed to Butler's $48.8 million contract. But while the Heat appear open to just moving on from the entire Butler saga before the deadline, the Kings are likely to desire significant assets for their franchise star.

From a Warrior perspective, any thought of acquiring Fox would likely take some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and future draft capital, all of which the front office has been very protective of over the past 12 months.