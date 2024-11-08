Early form suggests conference rival was right to reject blockbuster Warriors trade
Much of July and early August was centered on the Golden State Warriors pursuit of Lauri Markkanen, only for the Utah Jazz to reject all offers for their 2023 All-Star forward.
Markkanen ultimately renegotiated and extended his contract with the Jazz, waiting until August 7 to ensure he can't be traded until next offseason at the earliest. After previously missing on Paul George prior to free agency in late June, the Warriors were once again left to ponder what was next.
Early form suggests the Jazz were right to deny the Warriors push for Lauri Markkanen
Utah were criticized for their decision by some, with the whole idea of Markkanen being available in the first place stemming from the idea that he was too good for the franchise's tanking goals. The first two years with Markkanen had netted the Jazz the ninth and 10th pick in the respective drafts, even despite the Finnish forward sitting out a bunch of games at the end of each season.
There were fears that re-signing Markkanen would once again lead Utah to no man's land -- not really in the playoff picture, nor maximizing their chances at a top three pick. Well, based on the first seven games of this season, those fears can be put to bed.
The Jazz waited until Monday to be the last team in the league to taste a winning feeling, having broken a six-game losing-streak with a 135-126 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Ironically that came without Markkanen in the lineup, with the 27-year-old having averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds before missing the last three games with a back issue.
Utah have been the worst team in the league through the first seven games, reflected in their -14.4 net rating which ranks last. The Warriors themselves took advantage of the youth and inexperience, obliterating the Jazz in a 41-point demolition in the second game of the season.
Despite re-signing Markkanen, Utah appear well and truly on the way to having a real shot at getting the number one pick next year and subsequent access to Duke star Cooper Flagg. That in itself would suggest their decision not to trade Markkanen may have been the right one.
Now, whether Markkanen himself is comfortable with this direction is a different story, but he must have had a sense that it was a distinct possibility when he signed the five-year, $238 million extension. As for the Warriors, they've jumped out to an impressive 7-1 start despite being unable to land Markkanen or a second bonafide star.