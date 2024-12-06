Enigmatic forward's incredible career-high leads Warriors out of five-game slump
The up-and-down career of Jonathan Kuminga hit its highest individual point on Thursday night, with the fourth-year forward dropping 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors out of a five-game losing streak.
Kuminga broke through his previous career-high of 31 points, proving the go-to scorer for the Warriors down the stretch with 14 fourth-quarter points in a 99-93 victory over the second-seed Houston Rockets.
Jonathan Kuminga was incredible in a six-point Warriors victory
The 22-year-old had a pair of threes and eight early points, but it was his downhill ability that finally provided late-game offense for a Golden State team that had so often struggled in similar situations over the previous five games.
Anxiety was prominent as the Warriors clung to their lead for the entire second-half, yet it was Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins who lifted in the absence of star duo Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Kuminga went 13-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range for his 33 points in nearly 33 minutes, with the former seventh overall pick also adding six rebounds and two assists in the six-point win.
Wiggins added 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including a pair of four-point plays in an otherwise arduos first-half for both teams offensively. The pair of Warrior wings combined for 56 points, making up nearly 60% of Golden State's total scoring.
Kuminga's fourth-quarter takeover will certainly be the biggest talking point, but it was the Golden State defense that delivered with Curry and Green in street clothes on the sidelines. They kept the Rockets to 43 first-half points, ultimately keeping the visitors to 37.6% shooting from the floor and 26.3% from beyond the arc.
Houston center Alperun Sengun had a big fourth-quarter himself but finished with just 16 points, while Jalen Green had only 14 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the floor. The Warriors were also desperate to close out their possessions, with Brandin Podziemski going for a career-high 12 rebounds in nearly 37 minutes of playing time. The second-year guard, Kevon Looney (11) and Wiggins (9) combined for 32 rebounds, with Golden State winning that overall battle by nine while also committing just 10 turnovers on the night.
The Warriors desperately struggled for offense outside of Kuminga and Wiggins as no other played scored more than eight points. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody particularly struggled shooting the ball, having combined to shoot 2-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3-point range.
It was Kuminga's night though, having punctuated his performance with a powerful drive that extended the lead beyond a one possession game in the final 20 seconds. Kuminga and the Warriors will look to continue the momentum in 24 hours when they host the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, with Curry and Green each a chance to return.