ESPN insider proposes diabolical Moses Moody trade Warriors must avoid at all costs

Despite being recently listed by Mike Dunleavy Jr. as part of the Golden State Warriors current core, trade rumors involving Moses Moody are likely to persist as the young wing prepares to start a three-year, $37.5 million contract.

It's that reasonably team-friendly contract and Moody's youth that could become valuable on the trade market this offseason, potentially allowing for the Warriors to find an upgrade elsewhere on the roster.

But while Moody experienced playoff struggles and was ultimately removed from the starting lineup by Steve Kerr, Golden State have to be very careful with exactly who they move Moody for if that does actually materialize.

Moses Moody-Mitchell Robinson trade must be avoided at all costs

ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks proposed an interesting trade in his free agency preview on Saturday where he suggested the Warriors should trade Moody to the New York Knicks for center Mitchell Robinson.

After more injury issues that limited him to just 17 games in the regular season, Robinson became a big factor in the playoffs where his relentlessness on the offensive glass was pivotal and even pushed now-fired head coach Tom Thibodeau into a lineup change.

Robinson averaged 20.6 minutes in 18 outings during the playoffs, posting 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds (3.7 offensive) per game. But the Warriors shouldn't let that postseason production sway them into what would be a diabolical trade for the franchise.

If the Warriors are going to trade Moody, they need to do it for a player who actually fits their current core. Robinson's shot-blocking, rebounding and general interior presence could be helpful on the defensive end, but it would lead to all sorts of offensive concerns that would be impossible to escape.

Aside from his ability to crash the glass, Robinson isn't an offensive threat having failed to average more than 9.7 points in any of his seven seasons to date. That's fine for a Knicks team who can space the floor at the other four positions, but how on earth would the 27-year-old fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in a Golden State front court?

The Warriors need guys who can space the floor and make life easier for Butler and Stephen Curry, not make things more difficult for a star pair who are 35 and 37-years-old respectively. Golden State don't have enough perimeter threats as it is, let alone giving up one of your best shooters in Moody for a center who doesn't do anything beyond the paint.

It's a horrifying trade proposal as is, and that's even before getting to Robinson's disastrous injury history that's seen him play more than 60 regular season games just once in the past five years, including 48 total games in the last two combined.

So not only would it be a poor trade from a fit standpoint, it would also be a risky one albeit Robinson is on an expiring contract. While the Warriors could do with adding a proven veteran center this offseason, it needs to be one that can space the floor and ideally doesn't take sacrificing Moody in the process.