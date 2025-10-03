ESPN reporter says the quiet part out loud about Al Horford's role with Warriors

Al Horford is set to be an excellent addition to the Golden State Warriors following his official arrival earlier this week, but there's no doubt that the franchise will have to be careful in how they manage the veteran center throughout a long regular season.

To this point the Warriors have kept quiet on whether or not Horford will appear in back-to-backs this season, yet one ESPN insider has no doubt on how the franchise will ensure the 39-year-old is primed and ready for the playoffs.

Al Horford won't play back-to-backs for the Warriors

Speaking recently on the Warriors stock report, ESPN's Tim Bontemps practically guaranteed Horford won't play in back-to-backs despite the fact it's yet to be ruled out by the franchise themselves.

"He will not play in back-to-backs I'm sure. Everybody danced around that today, but he didn't play in back-to-backs last year for a reason. They need to manage him through the year but if he can be healthy in the spring, he'll be an excellent playoff player for them," Bontemps said.

Given Horford didn't appear in back-to-backs for the Boston Celtics in his 18th year, it makes sense that Golden State wouldn't suddenly force that back upon him during his 19th season. The 5x All-Star played 60 games for the Celtics in 2024-25, averaging 27.7 minutes while making 42 starts as Kristaps Porzingis battled injury issues.

Horford is likely to be a starter every single time he's available this season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Warriors limit him to a similar amount of games and minutes as they look to preserve his body.

That should open up plenty of opportunity for second-year center Quinten Post, with the seven-footer having started 14 games from January 29 onwards during his rookie season. Third-year big Trayce Jackson-Davis will also be pursuing a consistent return to the rotation, having worked on his conditioning over summer after a disappointing second season.

Golden State's best laid plans could still be completely ruined once the season gets underway. What if they get to a similar position as last season where the final 25 games are all essentially must-win for playoff seeding? Will they will be willing to sit Horford on the second night of a back-to-back in that scenario?

The Warriors will hope that Horford's addition, a full season with Jimmy Butler, and internal development will be enough for them to avoid such situations and be in a far stronger position entering the All-Star break.