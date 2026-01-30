Even Draymond is left guessing as Warriors-Giannis trade rumors swirl

Golden State Warriors fans are anxiously waiting to see if the team will trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. No one knows what will happen, including Draymond Green, who said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, that he has "no clue" if a trade will happen, and that he knows as much as everyone else.

The Warriors are one of the top teams in the running for Antetokounmpo, and are reportedly willing to go all-in on the 31-year-old superstar with an aggressive offer. The organization wants to do whatever it can to win another championship with Steph Curry, and as much as they'd like for Draymond to be part of that, the reality is he could be part of the package.

Jimmy Butler is making $54.1 million this season, the same amount as Giannis. Draymond is making $25.8 million, so as you can see, including Butler in a deal is the most straightforward way to make salaries match. However, that doesn't mean he will be the one to leave. It could be Draymond and a few other players.

When it comes to Giannis, the only untouchable player is, of course, Curry. Draymond understands that. As much as he'd probably like to play with Antetokounmpo, he knows his role could be helping Golden State land him.

Draymond says he doesn't know if Warriors will trade for Giannis

The front office doesn't keep Draymond involved in the entirety of the decision-making process behind trades, signings, or players they will draft. Even if he did have an idea of how close the Warriors are to trading for Giannis, he wouldn't talk about it on his podcast. Or at least he shouldn't.

One would think that if they did trade for Antetokounmpo, the Warriors would reach out to Draymond before the news broke officially, similarly to what Tim Connelly did when he went to Karl-Anthony Towns' house to tell him about the Knicks-Timberwolves trade in 2024 shortly before Woj reported it.

It wouldn't be an easy conversation to have, but again, it's not like it'd happen out of the blue, as it happened to KAT. Draymond and the rest of the NBA world know how much Golden State wants to bring Giannis to the Bay. The Warriors aren't engaging in secretive trade talks.

Draymond and the rest of the roster, except for Steph, will know in the next six days whether they'll remain in San Francisco, at least for the rest of the season. If Milwaukee doesn't trade Giannis before the deadline, the trade sweepstakes will reignite over the summer.

If Draymond does go, though, regardless of whether it's soon or in the offseason, it won't be an easy goodbye. What he means to his franchise and his fan base can't be understated, and that won't change with a trade.