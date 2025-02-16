Every Golden State Warriors player that has won the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Buddy Hield has the chance to do the funniest thing when he represents the Golden State Warriors in the 3-point contest at All-Star weekennd on Saturday night.

Hield will compete alongside a number of the league's noted perimeter snipers, including Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Jalen Brunson, Norman Powell, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham and Cam Johnson.

The 31-year-old will enter on the back of some woeful shooting form after a hot start to the season, having shot 31.4% from beyond the arc since the start of December and subsequently losing his place in Steve Kerr's starting lineup prior to Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets.

While Warrior fans will have the chance to cheer on Hield in the 3-point contest, there may even be an element of frustration if he manages to turn around his slump and actually win the competition. He and six other competitors will be looking to take the crown from Lillard who enters this contest as the back-to-back defending champion.

Every Golden State Warriors player to win the NBA's 3-Point Contest

Golden State are one of six NBA franchises to have won the 3-point contest at least three times since its inception in 1986. The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have each had four winners, with Herro giving the Heat the opportunity for a league-leading fifth on Saturday.

The Warriors had to wait a long time to have their first 3-point contest winner. Let's look at the three times a Golden State player emerged victorious.

Stephen Curry (2015)

Stephen Curry first made his presence felt in the 3-point contest in 2015, recording a final score of 27/34 (79/41%) to claim victory over the likes of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Korver and fellow splash brother Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson (2016)

Thompson would exact his revenge a year later in Toronto, knocking off Curry in the final with the same score of 27/34 (79.41%). It was a classic battle between the two teammates and certainly the most enjoyable one for Golden State fans to witness.

Stephen Curry (2021)

The 2x MVP would come back to earn a second 3-point contest crown at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Curry finished with a score of 28/40 (70%), beating out a group featuring Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Zach LaVine and Boston Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Hield will actually become the first Warrior player to compete in the 3-point contest since Curry lifted the trophy, with this set to be his fourth entry in the competition (first since 2023).