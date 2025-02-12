Ex-Finals rival falls into contract mistake Warriors nearly made themselves

As the trade deadline approached and their options dwindled, the Golden State Warriors were seemingly on the lookout for any star they could possibly get their hands on.

That search extended as far as former New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, with the 2020 All-Star having reportedly been available since early in the offseason.

Raptors fall into a Brandon Ingram mistake the Warriors nearly made

Ingram was always going to be an awkward fit on an off the court. His play style isn't necessarily conducive to a Steve Kerr-led offense, with that having been proven in the 2023 World Cup where Ingram voiced frustration over a reduced role in a team that ultimately finished outside the medals.

It's perhaps the contract situation that most perturbed teams from trading for the 27-year-old who was due to hit free agency this offseason. The idea of extending Ingram to a significant new contract was scary for some, particularly given his injury history and the fact he's never been part of a winning playoff series through his first eight years (soon to extend to nine).

That didn't stop the Toronto Raptors though who acquired Ingram at the deadline for a package of Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a top four protected 2026 first-round pick from the Indiana Pacers, and a 2031 second-round pick.

Perhaps that was a low price to pay for a player of Ingram's talent, having averaged at least 20.8 points in each of his last six seasons. The Raptors have now doubled-down on their investment, handing Ingram a three-year, $120 million extension that removes him from this free agency class.

The entire Ingram acquisition has raised the eyebrows of plenty given Toronto is in a rebuilding phase, currently hold a 16-37 record and are a lowly 13th in the Eastern Conference. Whether it works out for the Raptors now remains to be seen, but evidently the Ingram business is one most teams didn't want to be a part of, including the Warriors even if they flirted with the idea during the days before the deadline.

Golden State instead got their hands on Jimmy Butler, which based on the first two games looks like an inspired move. They too committed in a similar fashion to Toronto, giving their newest star a two-year, $112 million extension upon arrival.

But in fairness to the Warriors, Butler is a 6x All-Star and All-NBA level player who had twice led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in the last five years. Ingram is nowhere near that level of résumé, leading many to think the Raptors have made a mistake in committing to a player who won't be the true difference in lifting them back into deep playoff contention.