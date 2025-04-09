Exciting Warriors’ youngster is regressing at worst possible time

The Golden State Warriors currently sit as the sixth-seed in the Western Conference, but with the standings absolutely packed and five teams currently holding 32 losses, they can finish as high as third and as low as eighth.

With every game having such high importance, Warriors’ rookie Quinten Post has found himself falling out of the rotation. Post is finally starting to cool off which is unfortunate timing for the Warriors given they need everyone to be playing their best basketball for the final playoff push.

The decrease in playing time is largely because Posts’ numbers have taken a turn in the last few games. If Post can’t turn his shooting around before the playoffs, he is at risk of losing his minutes entirely despite his impressive rookie year to date.

The Warriors can't play Quinten Post if his threes aren't falling

Post proved himself earlier this season as a strong rotational player for the Warriors. In his rookie year, he has averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on over 40% shooting from three. The 25-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Warriors season given that he was a late second-round draft pick, with his combination of size and shooting allowing him to carve out a significant role in which he's averaged 16.5 minutes a game.

Most of what has kept Post on the floor during these important games has been his shooting. His ability to stretch the floor and nail open threes has made him essential to the Warrior offense, having averaged nearly 20 minutes per game in March where he shot 42.5% from three and posted 9.3 points per game. This is a weapon the Warriors were hoping to use in April and May (and maybe even June!).

Unfortunately, over the last five games, Post’s shooting has taken a dip in going just 5-of-19 from three over that period. He doesn’t have a double-digit scoring game in that span either, despite having scored 11 or more points in four of the five games before that. As a result, Coach Steve Kerr has had to adjust his minutes.

Post has played under 15 minutes in each of the last three games, and only played 6 minutes in the Warriors' loss to Houston. If the former 52nd overall pick can’t start drilling threes again, then his offense doesn't particularly make up for his limited defense, and therefore his minutes are going to continue to decrease.

For a rookie, this adds a lot of pressure. Yet given every game is a playoff-like one from here on out, the Warriors don’t have much room for error to see whether Post is ready for the most crucial moments of their season.