On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed what Golden State Warriors fans already knew — that Moses Moody's season is over. That much was evident after he left Monday's overtime win over the Mavericks on a stretcher with a gruesome injury, which, as we now know, was a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

To make matters worse, it was Moody's first game back in the lineup after a three-week absence due to a wrist sprain. He had 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes to help the Warriors snap their three-game losing streak, but it still felt far more like a loss because of his injury.

Watching Moody go down with a non-contact injury on a breakaway dunk attempt felt like a cruel joke during what's been the kind of season fans already want to forget, even though it's not over yet. Steph Curry hasn't played since the end of January due to runner's knee; Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in February; and Kristaps Porziņģis' health is a question mark.

Now, Golden State will be without Moody.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. Moody's career-best season is over and a lengthy rehab will be required. pic.twitter.com/A8IqhgbXIL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

Moses Moody suffered torn patellar tendon in left knee

It's still unclear what Moody's rehab timeline will look like, but you can go ahead and pencil his name out for the start of next season. He probably won't play for at least the first few months of 2026-27.

The injury is, by far, the toughest blow for the 23-year-old's budding NBA career. Moody was in the midst of a breakout year, averaging a career-high 12.1 points on 44% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three in 60 games (49 starts). He was off to a great start in the first year of the three-year, $39 million extension he signed in 2024.

What fans should hope for most is that when Moody does return, he's able to return to the form he was in before Monday, but unfortunately, knee injuries are tricky. Fingers crossed for a recovery process with no major setbacks.

For the Warriors, losing Moody weeks before the play-in tournament is far from ideal, though it would've been enough of an uphill climb as is to reach the first round of the playoffs. What stings even more is knowing that they likely won't have him for a chunk of next season, either. A lot is riding on the next 12+ months.