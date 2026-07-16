Familiar Warriors name has return wish Golden State must decline

Veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry is hopeful of a return to the Golden State Warriors, but taking another risk on the 35-year-old would be ill-advised after his first (and perhaps only) year with the franchise was decimated by injury.

The younger Curry appeared in only 10 games last season, leaving the Warriors with little choice but to decline his wish of a return given the already aging and injury-prone nature of the roster.

Warriors can't afford to take another gamble on Seth Curry

Interviewed recently by Warriors insider Monte Poole on the Dubs Talk podcast, Curry declared his hope of a return to the franchise and an opportunity to bounce-back from a disappointing season.

“I mean, absolutely. I mean, I feel like, like I said, I wasn't able to do everything I wanted to do on the floor last year. But I mean, I always got a lot of love for the organization, the fans, first class.

And like I said, it's disappointing what I dealt with last season," Curry said.

The most frustrating aspect to this situation is that Curry actually looked like a very valuable rotation player when he was on the floor last season. This is not a case of him no longer being good enough to warrant a spot on an NBA team, but more so it's hard to justify Golden State signing him again given the state of their roster.

Curry averaged over seven points in just over 13 minutes during his 10 appearances for the Warriors, shooting an elite 48% from 3-point range while reiterating his standing as one of the league's best shooters.

Seth Curry unlikely to return to the Warriors

As much as Curry may hope to play with his brother and Golden State again, it remains unlikely as the front office looks to finalize the roster shortly. The Warriors currently have 12 players contracted if you include the presumed return of veteran forward Draymond Green, with four of those 36 or older and a fifth in Kristaps Porzingis who has significant availability issues.

Long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody means Golden State, outside of their current pursuit of 41-year-old LeBron James, must prioritize availability with their final few moves and roster spots.

Combine this with mutual interest in a return for Gary Payton II, and it's difficult to see Curry getting another opportunity at the Warriors. Hopefully for his sake another chance pops up elsewhere in the league, but it may require patience until deeper into the offseason.