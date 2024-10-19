Fan frustration almost inevitable after notable decision in Warriors win over Lakers
The Golden State Warriors completed their unbeaten preseason in impressive fashion on Friday night, dominating an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers from start to finish in a 132-74 victory.
With Stephen Curry out and Draymond Green rested in the second-half, Steve Kerr again leant on the depth of the Warrior roster as six players scored at least 12 points in the 58-point annihilation.
Rotation questions remain after the conclusion of the Warriors preseason
Friday was supposed to be a full dress rehearsal for next week's regular season opener in Portland, but those plans quickly went awry given Curry's injury and the weakened Laker squad. Still, with every rotation decision microscopically analyzed, there remained a couple of notable decisions from Steve Kerr.
First was the starting lineup, with Kerr maintaining the quartet of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, while De'Anthony Melton took Curry's place in the opening five.
But after the starters predictably took care of their lesser opposition in the opening minutes, an arguably more controversial decision from Kerr arrived. Despite entering as Golden State's leading scorer through the first five games, Moses Moody was a no-show in the opening period as the hosts took a 36-18 advantage.
While Moody did start the second-quarter, the fact he was the 11th man used in the rotation would cause angst for many fans ahead of the regular season. How could the most impressive player over preseason be the 11th player used?
That doesn't seem logical, but it's the reality of the Warrior roster. Kerr admitted as much after the game, stating that "literally every guy on our roster is capable of playing in the rotation." (per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Moody again played well and pushed his case, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes. The 22-year-old finished the preseason averaging a team-high 15.5 points on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 39.4% from three-point range, while also ranking fourth on the team in plus-minus.
Some fans have suggested that Moody's form is worthy of a starting role, and most would determine that he deserves at least 20 minutes per game. Friday's game would suggest that's not going to be so easy, and that his role could continue to fluctuate throughout the season. As has been the case over Moody's first three years, frustration among fans surrounding his playing time is almost inevitable.
Kerr and his staff will now spend the next few days envisaging what the rotation will look like against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. If Moody isn't part of the mix after the preseason form he just produced, then that fan frustration is sure to hit unprecedented levels.