Fans may have got a glimpse at Stephen Curry recruiting the Warriors next superstar

It was the 2019 All-Star weekend where Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant rose speculation of a possible union, with the superstar pair eventually teaming up on the Brooklyn Nets at the end of that season after leaving the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors respectively.

That was a sign that the off-court relationships built at All-Star weekend may be even more important than the event itself. Who knows what could happen down the road as a result of what happens when the best players in the world get together.

Could Stephen Curry be trying to recruit the next Warriors' star?

The Warriors had been searching for another star to pair with Stephen Curry for over a year, before finally getting their hands on one in the form of Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade before the deadline.

Golden State have started positively with a 3-1 record since Butler's arrival, but depending on how the rest of the season plays out, changes could still occur over the offseason as the franchise tries to prioritize the remainder of Curry's prime.

Owner Joe Lacob has never been shy about trying to add superstar talent, and perhaps Curry could have helped those ambitions over All-Star weekend. Take Kyrie Irving for example, with the Warriors having posted a photo of he and Curry in the locker room together on Friday.

Irving has a player option for next season and is able to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. All of a sudden his future has generated a little more discussion in the wake of the stunning Luka Doncic trade, with some more uncertainty over the future of the Dallas Mavericks.

If Irving does opt out and take a look around in the offseason, then perhaps Curry could help convince him to join the Warriors. It's highly unlikely sure, but the Mavericks have had interest in Draymond Green in the past in what could be a potential sign-and-trade.

Curry and Irving played together for Shaquille O'Neal's Team OGs in this year's new All-Star Game format, winning the multi-game tournament thanks to victories over the Rising Stars and Global Stars. Curry won his second Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP, having drilled four threes and scoring 12 points in the final.

Irving has averaged 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists with the Mavericks this season, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range. The 32-year-old exploded for 42 points against the Warriors on Wednesday, helping his team to a 111-107 victory at American Airlines Center.