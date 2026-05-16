The Golden State Warriors made sure that Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr will be together for likely the next few seasons, but the fate of another reunion remains unclear as Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, is going to be a free agent this offseason.

The two brothers barely got any time on the court together this past season. Towards the very end of the regular season they got to share the floor together which was a nice moment, but do the Warriors think that Seth Curry can really add all that much to the team next season?

Warriors may not be able to afford taking chances on injury-prone players

Seth Curry played in just 10 games last season and averaged roughly seven points per game. He shot an impressive 48% from three-point range and averaged just over 13 minutes during his appearances.

The on-court numbers are all fine, but the big question is whether he can actually stay on the court. He missed months at a time and wasn't available for much of the year, meaning the Warriors might be better served going with a younger option next year.

L.J. Cryer was impressive as a rookie last season especially as a three-point shooter. Golden State may be more interested in him developing more as a player rather than giving Seth Curry another season.

Still, the return of Kerr makes next season feel more like a “run it back” kind of year. Draymond Green will most likely be back even though there are no guarantees, and the Warriors may end up bringing back a lot of their veterans to see if next season can go better than this past one.

That would seem to be a flawed strategy though since the veterans are all going to be a year older and that usually means the injuries aren’t going to slow down. Jimmy Butler will probably be out for at least half the season and Moses Moody is going to be out for a long time as well. The Warriors may not be able to take any chances on injury-prone players if they want to improve upon last season.

Maybe the Warriors will decide to bring back Seth Curry for nostalgia purposes and so they have another proven shooter on the team, but given his injuries the front office may decide to look for other options who can be on the court more reliably going forward. Steph probably wants his brother back, but it likely won't be up to him.