Final Draymond Green contract detail reveals crucial Warriors trade opportunity

Final clarification has been given on Draymond Green's new contract, with the veteran forward giving the Golden State Warriors a crucial opportunity to trade him as part of his one-year, $27.7 million deal.

While it was revealed on Tuesday when the deal was first reported that Green didn't have a no-trade clause despite eligibility, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Bobby Marks were quick to identify that signing a one-year deal with bird rights gives the player an implied no-trade clause anyway.

However, ESPN's Anthony Slater further clarified on Wednesday, stating that Green has waived the implied no-trade clause but does have a 15% trade kicker in the event that the franchise legend does get moved.

Warriors still have ability to trade Draymond Green next season

This means the deal is the same as the player option Green declined prior to free agency in order to give Golden State the ability to pursue LeBron James. The only difference is that after technically signing a new contract, Green won't be eligible to be traded until December 15. Had he picked up the player option, the 36-year-old would have been immedielty trade-eligible.

To further clarify: Draymond Green is waiving implicit no trade clause and will receive 15% trade kicker - just like previous deal. Designed as if he never declined option. Warriors have no intention to trade him, but maintain ability (and he'd get bonus).https://t.co/zk12tZXE2w — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 29, 2026

Green waiving his implied no-trade clause is still an important detail for the Warriors, allowing them to consider moving the four-time All-Star between December 15 and the mid-season deadline. While Golden State will publicly state they have no intention of trading one of their greatest ever players, speculation is sure to mount in December once he becomes eligible.

Green himself thought he may have played his last game for the Warriors in February when his name was bandied in trade discussions, particularly as the franchise strongly pursued two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Draymond Green contract is still a major overpay

Waiving the implied no-trade clause doesn't change the fact that paying Green nearly $28 million is a major overpay based on last season's form, and that his real on-court value may be something around half that.

However, you can understand why this has all taken place given Green had the player option in the first place, and it reflects the still very strong relationship between the two parties that ultimately led to this deal after James headed to the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday.

We'll see how strong that relationship still is once Green becomes trade-eligible, and whether or not the Warriors have to make a purely basketball decision to use his contract, along with draft capital and/or other assets, to find a major roster upgrade mid-season.