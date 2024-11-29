Floor spacing big man starting to gain traction as potential Warriors trade target
Armed now with the expiring contract of De'Anthony Melton and almost all their future draft assets, it seems unlikely that the Golden State Warriors will stand pat and not make a move of significance ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
The Warriors have a few areas they could look to fill -- the starting two guard spot remains a concern since Melton's season-ending injury, while the need for another go-to scorer was evident in Curry's absence during Wednesday's tight loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.
Another more long-term issue has been Golden State's lack of a skilled, floor spacing big man to complement the defensive abilities of Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney. It's an area the Warriors have never properly addressed since the departures of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica following the 2022 championship, with JaMychal Green and Dario Saric having underwhelmed as options over the last two seasons.
Kelly Olynyk is starting to gain traction as a Warriors trade target
If the Warriors are going to go out and look for a stretch big using Melton's salary and draft assets, then look no further than Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk. With the Raptors certainly in rebuild mode with a current 5-14 record, Olynyk could become an option for Golden State and other playoff-contending teams.
A Warrior trade for the 33-year-old has certainly gained traction in the wake of Melton's injury. In a report for The Athletic last week, Anthony Slater stated that "Melton’s contract, attached to a draft pick, might be able to fetch a capable rotation player in January or February from a team like the Raptors or Nets."
Given Olynyk is on the exact same $12.8 million salary that Melton is, there's no guesses of who Slater was referring to in mentioning a capable rotation player from the Raptors. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report also recently referenced Golden State's previous interest in Olynyk dating back to last season's deadline where he was ultimately traded from the Utah Jazz to Toronto.
Responding to Fischer's report, Amos Caesar Mina of Raptors Rupture stated that "if Golden State offers significant draft capital or includes a young asset in the mix, then it would be ideal for Toronto to depart from Olynyk's services."
It makes too much sense from all sides for this not to be a genuine possibility over the coming weeks. Olynyk is yet to make his debut this season as he recovers from a back strain, but that could actually work in the Warriors favor in terms of the value the Raptors could expect to see in return.
The Canadian averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, having shot 55.5% from the floor and an efficient 38.7% from 3-point range on two attempts per game.