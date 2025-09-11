Forgotten Warriors center is in for a brutal shock if painful flaw persists

With plenty of hype surrounding the expected acquisition of Al Horford and optimism remaining in Quinten Post's future, it's easy to forget that Trayce Jackson-Davis ended the playoffs as the starting center for the Golden State Warriors.

Jackson-Davis has been cast aside by some when it comes to the Warrior rotation for next season, but he does provide a rare level of size and athleticism that the roster otherwise lacks. That could present an opportunity for the third-year big man to solidify a spot in the rotation, yet it's a painful flaw Jackson-Davis will have to address if that's to be the case.

Trayce Jackson-Davis must improve his finishing around the rim

With highlight blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo and a stupendous dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Jackson-Davis excited many during an impressive rookie year where he just missed out on All-Rookie Team honors.

But beyond the tantalizing slices of athleticism, the 25-year-old's second year was plagued by a complete inability to finish anything that wasn't a dunk. Jackson-Davis shot just 40.9% on layups and 34.6% on shots in the paint (but outside the restricted circle), proving a big reason in his initial demotion from starting center to all the way outside of Steve Kerr's rotation.

Veteran teammate Draymond Green isn't known as a great finisher around the rim by any means, but to provide some context to these numbers, the 4x All-Star shot 53.3% on layups and 44.7% in the paint last season.

To finish around the rim at such a poor rate is almost inexcusable and is something that became extremely frustrating for fans as last season progressed. Sure Jackson-Davis provides a lob threat that can provide a point of difference to the Golden State offense, but that's negated if he comes a liability below the rim.

Given there's little sign that Jackson-Davis is ever going to develop a viable jump-shot to extend opposing defenses, improving his touch around the rim is an absolute must to become a consistent rotation player.

If that doesn't take place, the former second-round pick may face the brutal shock of having his NBA career cut much shorter than what his rookie year would have suggested. With the Warriors holding a team option on the fourth and final year of his contract, this could prove a make-or-break season for Jackson-Davis and for his future at the franchise.

All is not lost given his athleticism and skillset as a shot-blocker and lob threat is unique on the Golden State roster, but Jackson-Davis requires a big training camp and preseason to ensure he's part of Kerr's plans going forward.