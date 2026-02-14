Forgotten Warriors guard going sneakily under the radar entering All-Star break

Much of the focus entering the All-Star break is on the imminent returns of Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis, leaving Seth Curry going under the radar as a potentially impactful piece for the Golden State Warriors over the remainder of the season.

The younger Curry brother has become a forgotten part of the Warrior roster to some degree, having appeared in just two games before now missing the last 32 due to a frustrating sciatic injury.

Seth Curry has an open door back into the Warriors rotation

Stephen Curry and Porzingis will draw the headlines as Golden State's two prominent scoring options, but Seth too could be a key offensive contributor once the 35-year-old returns from his current injury.

With Jimmy Butler now sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL, the Warriors are leaning even more into perimeter shooting and relying on the three-ball to outscore opponents.

Golden State have shot over two more 3-point attempts per game than any other team in the league over the past 10 games, but they've ranked just 25th in percentage during that period at 33.8%. Those numbers aren't going to correlate to winning, with Golden State arguably fortunate to be 4-6 in their last 10 games given they rank 22nd in net rating.

It's not hard to see why the Warriors are just an average 3-point shooting team in terms of percentage. Pat Spencer currently leads the team in 3-point percentage (minimum five attempts) at 40.3%, but no one views the 29-year-old guard as some kind of sharpshooter that opposing defenses need to desperately close out to.

Moses Moody is having a strong season and is the only other Golden State player north of 40% shooting from beyond the arc. The younger Curry, meanwhile, has shot at least 40.5% from 3-point range in seven of the last eight season, while ranking seventh all time in 3-point percentage.

Curry did provide a brief glimpse of his potential impact during his debut game for the Warriors against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of December, dropping 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in less than 18 minutes off the bench.

Who really knows if Curry will now be able to provide the Warriors with anything after such a long absence with a concerning injury, but the team's recent play, and the departure of fellow veteran Buddy Hield last week, certainly opens an opportunity that could be seized in the final 27 games of the regular season.