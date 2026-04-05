Forgotten Warriors trade is already coming back to bite them

The Golden State Warriors initially entered last year's draft with the 41st overall pick, before executing a trade with the Phoenix Suns that gave them two picks later in the second round.

While rookie wing Will Richard has been a win for the Warriors as the 56th overall pick, the trade is still coming back to bite them considering who was taken directly after that 41st selection.

Maxime Raynaud is making Warriors regret forgotten draft day trade

The Sacramento Kings took Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd pick after the big man slid from being initially viewed as a potential first-round prospect. In a disastrous season for the Kings, Raynaud has been a rare and real positive who's made other teams regret passing on him, including Golden State who could have had access to him if not for the trade.

Raynaud has taken advantage of All-Star center Domantas Sabonis being limited to just 19 games this season, with the Frenchman making 52 starts and averaging over 26 minutes where he's posted 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The 22-year-old was recently announced as the Western Conference's Rookie of the Month for March, having averaged an impressive 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15 games, while shooting a highly efficient 59.5% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range (over one attempt per game).

Raynaud celebrated that award with a dominant performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in a rare Kings win on Friday, going for 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 11-of-14 shooting from the floor in 29 minutes.

Warriors could have done with Maxime Raynaud given center uncertainty

While Raynaud may not have got the same level of opportunity across the entire season as he has with the Kings, there's no doubt he would have played big minutes for the Warriors in recent months given their injury issues.

With uncertainty over the futures of Kristaps Porzingis (unrestricted free agent) and Al Horford (player option), along with an underwhelming second season from Quinten Post, Golden State could have utilized a talented young big on a cost-controlled contract -- Raynaud has two more years at less than $4.7 million.

The Warriors do have Richard on an incredibly team-friendly contract, but as the 56th pick the front office could have found an alternative way to acquire that selection, and could have potentially ended up with not one but two massive steals in he and Raynaud.