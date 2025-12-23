Former DPOY trade target answers major Warriors problems - but it comes at a cost

The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to a number of possible trade targets in recent weeks, including former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard mentioned Jackson as a possible target on Monday, and in many ways the 26-year-old would answer many of Golden State's current problems in terms of a lack of size, athleticism and a legitimate third scoring option.

Jaren Jackson Jr. may answer Warriors problems - but it comes at a cost

Jackson hasn't necessarily had a great year with the Grizzlies so far this season, but he's still averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range.

"...The profile of a playmaking, 6-foot-10 shooter and rim protector is too appealing to scoff at. If the 26-year-old isn’t in the Grizzlies’ future plans, maybe the Warriors could swoop in," Emerman wrote.

Golden State's 21st-ranked offense could certainly do with a jolt of scoring, especially if it were to come from a big man capable of both finishing with either hand around the rim, while also knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

The Warriors also rank 22nd in blocks per game, something Jackson would also address and particularly if he can get back to the DPOY form that saw him lead the league in blocks for two-straight years in 2022 and 2023.

The issue is that Jackson comes at a cost in more ways than one. Firstly, he has four years and $205 million left on an extension he just signed with the Grizzlies during the offseason. That's a lot of money for someone whose production simply doesn't marry up to that contract right now, making it a risky move for Golden State or any team willing to take Jackson on.

It's also exactly the reason why Memphis may be willing to move a player who should theoretically be in his prime, along with the fact they're actually a far better team when Jackson is off the floor this season.

Given Jackson's contract and their positional overlap, the Warriors might also need to give up Draymond Green in a trade to make it happen. Would they give up a franchise legend to acquire someone with a questionable contract moving forward? It's just hard to see Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr ticking off on that.

Perhaps the Warriors could still trade for Jackson while retaining Green, making for a fearsome defensive duo on the front line. The contract still feels problematic, and so much so that Jackson should still be considered an unlikely trade option before the deadline.