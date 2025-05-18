Former guard already 'intriguing' free agent target Warriors must explore

It was a rollercoaster ride of a season for the Golden State Warriors, and one that ultimately came to an end at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves and a Stephen Curry injury earlier in the week.

The impressive 12-2 start to the season feels like an eternity ago, but it's also a memorable period where De'Anthony Melton made a strong albeit brief statement with the franchise. The veteran guard played just six games with the Warriors before a devastating season-ending injury, but there's still a pathway for Melton to reunite with his former team again this offseason.

De'Anthony Melton will be a free agency target for the Warriors

Melton only started two games alongside Stephen Curry in the back court, yet they were certainly notable ones as Golden State beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, followed by a big win over the Dallas Mavericks in Klay Thompson's return to Chase Center.

The 26-year-old made seven threes and averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across those two games, but it was the final minutes of that Mavericks matchup where he suffered an ACL injury.

After signing Melton to a one-year, mid-level exception deal last offseason, the Warriors could look to acquire him again on a much lesser rate this year according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Honestly, I think Melton's a veteran minimum target," Slater said on the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast. "He's intriguing for the Warriors."

Following the season-ending injury, Golden State made use of Melton's contract by moving him to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder who was later dealt in the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler.

Any chance of Melton returning to the Warriors could hinge on the relationship between player and franchise, something Slater alluded to alongside the obvious injury concerns.

"I am curious what he thinks about the way the Warriors just traded his contract right away. But to me, especially because I don't, if he tore his ACL, are we sure he's going to be ready for the opener? He's got question marks body-wise."

The bonus of signing Melton to a minimum contract is that it would be a low-risk, high upside acquisition. Golden State wouldn't necessarily need him to be ready by the start of the regular season, but once available he could be an incredibly two-way presence who's a proven fit within Steve Kerr's system.

Making the most of every roster spot is going to be important for the Warriors, particularly as they hope to manage veterans Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green through the regular season.