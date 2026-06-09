Former LeBron rival adds fuel to blockbuster Warriors free agency rumors

Long-time LeBron James rival Jeff Teague has added fuel to rumors surrounding the 4x MVP's potential move to the Golden State Warriors, claiming he'd be "hyped" if the superstar forward teammed up with fellow legend Stephen Curry.

Teague had countless battles with James on the court when both were part of contenders in the Eastern Conference, but now the former NBA guard wants the 41-year-old to leave the Los Angeles Lakers for what would be his second Western Conference team.

Jeff Teague wants to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry together

Reports and rumors of the Warriors interest in signing James has surged in the past week, with the franchise likely to have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to offer, while Curry could play a key role in recruiting his once fiercest rival.

Speaking recently on the Club 520 podcast, Teague not only spoke positively of James potentially heading to the Warriors, but also discussed the idea of Anthony Davis heading to the Bay Area too in a two-part move that would reunite the former Lakers duo.

“I’ll be so hyped. The NBA do that, LeBron [James], Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, and Draymond [Green]…. LeBron got to go with AD, that’s the only way he’s going to stay healthy.”



Jeff Teague believes the LeBron-to-Warriors talk is a move to attract AD 🤔pic.twitter.com/jeC5enLryq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 8, 2026

While many fans, both within and outside the Golden State organization, still don't want to see the two great rivals team up, it would undoubtedly create incredible intrigue, a plethora of discussion, and ultimately must-watch basketball when next season gets underway.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have been floated as the two teams most likely to sign James if he chooses to depart the Lakers, with NBA legend Charles Barkley recently declaring James should head home to Cleveland for what would be a third stint with the franchise.

Jeff Teague and LeBron James shared one-sided rivalry

While Teague and James faced off on countless occassions, some would argue it can't be a rivalry if it's completely one-sided. James' dominance over Teague's teams is actually hard to comprehend, with the 12-year NBA veteran having faced him no less than 50 times, largely stemming from his time at the Atlanta Hawks and then sole season at the Indiana Pacers while James was at the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James' teams won an astounding 45 of those 50 matchups, including a perfect 12-of-12 during the playoffs as the 22x All-Star reached an extraordinary eight-straight Finals which included four in a row against Curry and the Warriors.

For Warrior fans hoping the franchise signs the 23-year veteran in free agency, they'll be hoping Teague's speculation now proves more succesful than his teams did against James on the court.