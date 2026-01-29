Former lottery pick proves value in Utah amid Warriors-Giannis trade rumors

If the Golden State Warriors can magically pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, surrounding the 2x MVP with as much shooting as possible will be vital to any potential success.

That's exactly why Moses Moody could be incredibly valuable in a post-Antetokounmpo trade, demonstrating that during a dominant 140-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Wednesday night.

Moses Moody proved his worth in blowout win over Jazz

Despite the ongoing absence of Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors produced one of their best offensive performances of the season. The visitors drilled 23 threes and shot over 50% from the floor overall, ending their four-game road trip on a positive note after losing three of their past four outings.

Moody has been lights out in the month of January, with that continuing against the Jazz as the fifth-year wing dropped 26 points -- his third-highest output of the season -- on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Moody is now shooting over 40% from beyond the arc on the season, proving that he could be a valuable rotation player to retain as rumors fly in the wake of Antetokounmpo's trade request from the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old added five rebounds, two steals and was a game-high +28 in 26 minutes, but he wasn't the only young Warrior to impress in an important victory. Brandin Podziemski had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes, while Gui Santos, Quinten Post and Will Richard each added double-digits off the bench.

Coming off his first career double-double in Minnesota on Monday, Santos impressed again with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a little less than 22 minutes.

Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting, yet it was a well-rounded performance from Golden State after a short-handed squad produced only 83 points on Monday. Al Horford returned in the starting lineup and had nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while De'Anthony Melton had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors kept the dynamic offensive duo of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George to only 12-of-29 shooting combined, with the game effectively over once they went up 18 with just over five minutes remaining.

Golden State have moved to 27-22 on the season and remain eighth in the Western Conference standings ahead of a return home to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday.