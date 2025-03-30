Former NBA champion tantalizes Warriors fans with idea of superstar duo

The addition of Jimmy Butler has transformed the Golden State Warriors since the trade deadline, with the franchise 17-4 in games with the 6x All-Star following his arrival in early February.

The accompaniment of a new two-year, $111 million extension, along with his significant impact over the past two months, would suggest that Butler's future with the Warriors is solidified well beyond this season. However, that might not necessarily be the case if Golden State can get their hands on an even bigger star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has again been linked to the Warriors

The Warriors' interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo has been no secret over recent years, and has now once again been put on the agenda by none other than one of the 2x MVP's championship teammates.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Club 520 podcast, long-time NBA veteran Jeff Teague claimed that another disappointing playoff run for the Bucks could lead to Antetokounmpo's exit. Teague specifically mentioned Golden State as a potential destination, suggesting Butler and Jonathan Kuminga could be part of a blockbuster trade that brings Antetokounmpo to the Bay.

Given Antetokounmpo is set to make $54.1 million next season, Butler would almost certainly have to be involved in the trade for salary-matching purposes. The Kuminga part of it is far more complicated, with the talented 22-year-old forward set to be a restricted free agent during the offseason.

Antetokounmpo has repeatedly been regarded as an ideal fit to play alongside fellow 2x MVP Stephen Curry. Sam Amick of The Athletic stated in September that owner Joe Lacob "has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors' way for a very long time," while in November NBA insider Marc Stein listed Golden State as one of four teams -- along with the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets -- who could be in line to acquire Antetokounmpo if he were to request a trade from Milwaukee.

The Warriors could remain in that conversation even after the Butler trade, though it will still be dependant on how both teams fare over the remainder of the season. Any Antetokounmpo trade would almost certainly have to stem from a first-round exit for Milwaukee in the playoffs, something that is a legitimate possibility as they sit sixth in the East and are currently projected to face the New York Knicks.

The idea of acquiring Antetokounmpo still remains a tantalizing thought for many Warrior fans, but the acquisition of Butler does lessen the necessity given the franchise now has their legitimate second star.