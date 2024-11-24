Former top 10 pick making early push for Warriors roster spot in case of trade
It was a disappointing Saturday for the Golden State Warriors, with their 104-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs compounded by their G League team being soundly beaten by the Salt Lake City Stars.
After a hard-fought 101-99 loss to the same opponent on Friday, the Santa Cruz Warriors offered less resistance in a 135-102 defeat that moves them to a disappointing 2-4 record through six games.
Kevin Knox II is putting his hand up for a potential roster spot on the Warriors
Playing without rookie center Quinten Post who has had a significant role on the team to start the season, there were very few positives for Santa Cruz in the 33-point loss. Kevin Knox II continued his bright start to the season though, playing somewhat of a lone hand offensively in posting 25 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 from 3-point range.
No other Warrior player scored more than 14 points as they were limited to 44.1% shooting from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc. Rookie guard Reece Beekman had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench, yet there was little else in the way of notable aspects at least from a Golden State lens.
Knox is a talking point from the first six G League games, having now averaged an even 20 points and six rebounds in over 30 minutes per game. The former ninth overall pick is shooting an efficient 48.3% from the floor and 36.6% from three-point, suggesting that he could be an option for the Warriors if a roster spot becomes available.
The 25-year-old was initially a surprise inclusion in Golden State's summer league squad in July, performing well enough to earn a training camp contract with the franchise. Knox saw very little action during the six preseason games, resulting in him being waived but remaining with the G League squad.
It's a huge period for Knox who's pushing to gain another NBA opportunity. There's plenty of trade discussion surrounding the Warriors right now, particularly after the devastating season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton.
There's a chance Golden State make a consolidation trade prior to the February 6 deadline, potentially looking for an upgrade by using Melton's salary and another player or two (along with draft assets) in what could be a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 deal.
That would open up spots where the Warriors would need to fill out the remainder of their roster, making this period important for Knox and any other player who could put their hand up if such a situation arises.