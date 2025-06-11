Former Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins was always a controversial NBA figure. The former fifth overall pick had a hot start with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, earning multiple All-Star appearances.

His time in the league was also marked by technical fouls and off-court issues. When he got to the Warriors, he was a shell of his former self and unable to contribute in a major way due to injury. His old skill set was especially missed in the 2019 Finals when he failed to step up with injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson putting the Warriors' championship hopes out of reach.

DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for the season in Puerto Rico

Throughout his NBA career, Cousins always had a reputation for fiery on-court behavior, including frequent technical fouls and ejections. So when footage of a recent altercation with fans began circulating online, many NBA fans were not surprised by the outburst.

The incident happened during a Mets de Guaynabo game in Puerto Rico where Cousins got into a heated exchange with a fan, which ultimately got him ejected from the game.

#BSNPR | [VÍDEO]: Así fue que comenzó la situación de Demarcus Cousins cuando un fanático comenzó a tener una discusión con el jugador desde las gradas.



🎥 @ElPodcastPPP pic.twitter.com/DkmnvJW4Ux — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) June 10, 2025

As he left the court, Cousins made multiple obscene gestures toward the crowd, which prompted fans to hurl food and drinks at him. That completely crossed the line, and it was no surprise when Cousins flipped a switch.

He attempted to confront the fans who had thrown things at him, but security personnel and local police intervened before the situation could escalate further. It took almost five people to hold Cousins back from jumping into the crowd and taking matters into his own hands.

Here’s close of DeMarcus Cousins going crazy when fans threw beer at him pic.twitter.com/iOmtuWl8YX — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) June 10, 2025

The crowd’s actions were clearly not cool. However, Cousins' response raised concerns once again about his emotional control. Fortunately, the confrontation didn’t spiral out of control, yet it still served as a reminder that both players and fans must be held accountable for their conduct. Now, the 34-year-old has been suspended from the Mets de Guaynabo for the rest of the season.

After injuries derailed Cousins’ career, he suddenly found himself playing overseas with a lot of basketball left in the tank. This marked his second tenure with the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico's top league, and he's been productive in averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season.

Warriors and basketball fans everywhere will hope that Cousins can continue to play the game he loves, but hopefully with a little less drama and unnecessary incidents the likes we've seen too many times before.