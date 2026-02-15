Former Warriors center is now a free agent after trade deadline move

As far as prominent free agents go in the aftermath of last week's trade deadline, Lonzo Ball remains the most closely linked to the Golden State Warriors following the moves of Jeremy Sochan and Haywood Highsmith to the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns respectively.

But there's also another veteran player who finds himself on the market, with former Warrior center Chris Boucher now a free agent after he too, like Ball, was traded to and then waived by the Utah Jazz.

Former Warrior center Chris Boucher is once again a free agent

Boucher signed a minimum contract with the Boston Celtics during this past offseason, but was dumped to the Jazz, along with a second-round pick, last Thursday to help the franchise duck under the luxury tax.

After starting out his career with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Boucher played seven-straight years for the Toronto Raptors where, for a period, he was one of the best bench bigs in the entire league.

When the veteran became a free agent in the offseason, there were a number of Golden State fans urging for the franchise to reunite with Boucher after he appeared in just one game -- albeit still winning a championship -- during the 2017-18 season.

That didn't come to fruition, and it's unlikely too now despite the Warriors still having an open roster spot to utilize after trading Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis last Wednesday.

After averaging a still very solid 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes with the Raptors the year before, Boucher appeared in just nine games for the Celtics this season and put up measly numbers of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds on 32% shooting from the floor and 13.3% from 3-point range.

However, perhaps it shouldn't be completely ruled out given Golden State seemingly have a thing right now for former Boston big men. The Warriors signed Al Horford from the Celtics during the offseason and only just traded Kuminga and Hield for Kristaps Porzingis, not to mention their third center, Quinten Post, was drafted 52nd overall out of Boston College in 2024.

Don't expect Boucher to become another string in that line, with Golden State likely to target a bigger guard or wing option rather than adding to a frontcourt that now features Porzingis, Horford, Post and veteran forward Draymond Green.

In fact, barring a potential reunion with the Raptors, it's hard to see where Boucher lands as the 33-year-old's NBA future hangs in the air following last week's trade movement.