Former Warriors center receives devastating outcome in team debut
Former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has got the worst possible news following a devastating injury in his debut with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Wiseman suffered a torn left achilles in the Pacers 115-109 season opener against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Former Warriors big man James Wiseman was on the path to resurrecting his career
It's a devastating blow for Wiseman who is now expected to miss the entire season with one of the worst leg injuries an athlete can possibly suffer. The injury occurred during the first-half of Wednesday's game, with Wiseman having come off the bench as the backup to starting center Myles Turner.
The former second overall pick had made a bright start with six points and one rebound in nearly five minutes of action, before suffering the torn achilles as he began to run back on defense following a missed three-pointer. There were immediate concerns given Wiseman's reaction and the non-contact nature of the injury.
There had high hopes that Indiana could help turn around Wiseman's career after disappointing stints with the Warriors and Detroit Pistons. The Pacers up-tempo style seemed to suit Wiseman's athleticism and ability to run the floor, with the seven-footer impressing throughout the team's preseason.
Wiseman averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 12.8 minutes across four preseason outings, having shot over 70% from the floor as well as being a +10 in plus-minus.
The other concern is how this injury will impact Wiseman's future, having signed a two-year, $4.8 million deal with the Pacers in free agency. However, only $500,000 of that is guaranteed for this season, with the 2025-26 contract being a complete team option. Hopefully Indiana can keep him around to allow him to make a comeback next season, though that's far from a guaranteed outcome.
The 23-year-old does have some experience being alongside a teammate recovering from a torn achilles, with a knee injury having put Wiseman in rehab at the same time as Klay Thompson during the summer of 2021 and to start the following season.
Perhaps Wiseman could draw some inspiration from Thompson or even reach out to his former Warrior teammate for advice. The veteran sharpshooter is now entering his third full season following the injury, with Thompson making his debut for the Dallas Mavericks against Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.