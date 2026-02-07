Former Warriors champions reach catastrophic breaking point after trade deadline

After missing out on a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Golden State Warriors aren't in an ideal position following the trade deadline. However, the very same can be said for a trio of former champions who weren't on the move at the deadline, and who are subsequently stuck in catastrophic situations.

Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney each face different circumstances, but all three would surely acknowledge they're not really where they want to be after a trade deadline where they remain at the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans respectively.

Former Warriors champions stuck in undesirable situations

Thompson's name emerged in trade rumors from early in the season amid a poor individual start, along with being moved to the bench for the first time since he departed the Warriors for the Mavericks in the 2024 offseason.

While the 5x All-Star has remained in a bench role, Thompson's production had lifted through January -- albeit he's scored double-digits just once in his last six games. The Mavericks have kept Thompson beyond the deadline, but they did move on from fellow veteran Anthony Davis in a rather underwhelming trade return from the Washington Wizards.

Davis' departure surely signals that Dallas won't rush Kyrie Irving's return from a torn ACL, leaving the franchise in rebuild mode centered around number one overall pick Cooper Flagg. This isn't what Thompson signed up for, having joined the Mavericks in the hope of being the missing piece after they lost to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

As much as Thompson may feel underwhelmed by his position, at least the 35-year-old is playing which can't be said for either Looney or Poole at the Pelicans. The latter is making nearly $32 million this season, but that hasn't stopped Poole from seeing six-straight DNPs on a team that is 13-40 and 14th in the Western Conference.

New Orleans would surely have liked to have traded Poole before the deadline, but there quite clearly wasn't a market for the 26-year-old given his contract. What happens to Poole now? Does he get opportunity again now the deadline has passed, especially when he's still got a $34 million deal for next season?

Looney too is out of the Pelicans rotation, though that's essentially been the case from the moment he joined the franchise on a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. With an $8 million team option that New Orleans will surely pass up, the 3x champion's future in the league beyond this season is now seriously under threat.

As much as it's sad to see how Jimmy Butler's torn ACL has ruined the Warriors' season, it's also disappointing to see a number of former big-name players have their own struggles away from the franchise.