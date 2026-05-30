Former Warriors first-round pick may have played his last NBA game

Former first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. has bounced around the league ever since being traded by the Golden State Warriors nearly three years ago, but his opportunities may have ran out after completing his fourth season in the league.

Baldwin's combination of size and sweet shooting stroke has meant teams have retained intrigue in his potential, yet the fact he's no longer two-way eligible means there's a chance his time in the league could have come to an end for the time being.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. may have played his last NBA game

The 23-year-old has appeared in just 102 NBA games through his first four years, 69 of which came through his first two seasons with the Warriors and Washington Wizards. Baldwin played in only nine games this seasons, but they came across three different teams as he's struggled to find a home at the NBA level.

After finishing the previous season on a two-way contract with the L.A. Clippers, Baldwin had to wait until January to sign a 10-day contract with the franchise where he appeared in only two games before being let go again.

The seven-footer then signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in February, but played only two minutes in garbage time where he recorded a solitary rebound. He then signed a two-way deal with the tanking Sacramento Kings to end the season, playing in six games where he averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.

Given the last two years have consisted of 10-day and two-way contracts, it's difficult to see how Baldwin will get another chance in the NBA early next season considering he'd have to be on a team's main roster.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is another example of Warriors' draft dissapointment

While he doesn't draw anywhere near the same level of headlines as James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga, Baldwin is just another example of the Warriors failing to hit on their draft picks from 2020-2022.

Baldwin did show some signs of promise in shooting 38.1% from 3-point range in his 31 games with Golden State during his rookie year, but the franchise was proven right to send him to the Wizards given how his career has panned out since.

The most frustrating aspect is that there were some good players available when the Warriors took Baldwin 28th overall at the 2022 NBA Draft. Peyton Watson and Andrew Nembhard went 30th and 31st overall, while Jaylin Williams and Max Christie were taken 34th and 35th respectively.

Golden State can at least look back and claim they got something from that draft, with Gui Santos having been taken with the 55th pick. They also drafted Ryan Rollins 44th overall, only to move on from the young guard before he's since broken out with the Milwaukee Bucks.