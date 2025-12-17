Former Warriors forward finds new home after brutal Golden State axing

Former Golden State Warriors forward Jackson Rowe has found his new home, having only been brutally axed by the franchise at the start of the month.

Rowe is heading overseas to join Israeli team Ironi Ness Ziona, effectively ending (or at least putting on pause) his NBA career after just six games and 52 total minutes with the Warriors last season.

Jackson Rowe heads to Israeli team after being waived by the Warriors

After being called up from the G League onto a two-way contract in late January, Rowe remained on a two-way deal heading into this campaign despite averaging just 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds during preseason.

Many fans were left surprised by the decision to retain Rowe over the impressive LJ Cryer, but the front office didn't take long to rectify that mistake after seeing more impressive performances from the young guard in the G League.

While the decision to waive Rowe in favor of Cryer at the start of the month wasn't a surprising one, it was still a brutal call given the Canadian forward was given little on-court opportunity to impress and subsequently hold onto his two-way contract.

Rowe did appear in five G League games earlier this season, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.6% from the floor, but only 23.8% from 3-point range on over four attempts per game.

Welcome Jackson Rowe! 🤩

הפורוורד הקנדי מגיע ללב המושבה >>> https://t.co/R5XyiMzGvg pic.twitter.com/xqkLBPjnyH — Ironi Ness Ziona (@ironinessziona) December 16, 2025

Rowe had been a staple of the Santa Cruz roster over the previous two years, making 74 appearances which included averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals on an efficient 51% shooting from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

While still eligible to return to the NBA on a two-way contract, the fact Rowe is already 28-years-old doesn't say too much about the kind of high-upside project piece that teams are often looking for at the end of their roster.

Cryer has yet to make his NBA debut after signing a two-way deal, but the 24-year-old continues to be the major positive from an underwhelming G League season for Santa Cruz to date. Cryer has averaged 24.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 11 games, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 41% from 3-point range.

Cryer, Pat Spencer and Malevy Leons currently occupy Golden State's two-way contracts, the latter of which was only signed last week as a replacement for Australian forward Alex Toohey who required season-ending knee surgery.