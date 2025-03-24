Former Warriors forward quiets Jimmy Butler noise ahead of revenge game

When it comes to the blockbuster trade between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat nearly two months ago, it seems almost all of the discussion surrounds Jimmy Butler and the impact he's had on both teams.

Warrior fans are enjoying a new level of basketball from their team, largely thanks to Butler's arrival which filled the desperate need of a second star. Golden State are 16-3 with Butler in the lineup, and hold a top five net rating in the league during this period.

On the other hand, the Heat are 5-17 during this span and have ranked 24th in net rating since the trade. It's led to plenty of debate among Miami fans on whether Pat Riley and the franchise should have simply given Butler an extension and avoided all the drama that eventually led to the trade.

Andrew Wiggins just had one of the best games of his career

Butler was always going to be the biggest talking point given he was the proven, multi-time All-Star in the trade, but now former Warrior Andrew Wiggins is seemingly on his own quest to change the narrative.

After missing a number of games since arriving in Miami due to an ankle injury, Wiggins has made his first major statement with a mammoth 42-point performance against the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The 2022 All-Star was an extremely efficient 16-of-21 from the floor and 6-of-8 from 3-point range, having also added three rebounds and five assists in the dominant 122-105 victory at Kaseya Center.

NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS ‼️



🎯 42 PTS

🎯 5 AST

🎯 2 STL

🎯 6 3PM



He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game! pic.twitter.com/DtgrOHpoYT — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2025

It comes after Wiggins went for an equally efficient 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting against the Houston Rockets on Friday, taking his scoring average to 21.0 with the Heat despite the team's overwhelming struggles.

The Canadian's 42 points on Sunday eclipses any effort he had during his five-year stint in Golden State, with his best scoring performance coming with a 40-piece against the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2021.

It also comes ahead of Wiggins' first game against the Warriors since the trade. While much of the focus will be on Butler's return to Miami on Tuesday night, seeing the 2022 champion go up against his former teammates will also be fascinating.

The narrative of the trade may still be focused on Golden State's newest star, but performances like these from Wiggins will quieten some of the negativity surrounding the Heat in the wake of the Butler era.