Former Warriors forward suddenly granted important role on eve of the playoffs

After a rough 18-month period with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies, veteran forward Kyle Anderson has generated some continuity again following his return to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After struggling for playing time in his brief stint with the Warriors last season, Anderson has become an important part of the Timberwolves, and now even more so on the eve of the playoffs thanks to Jaden McDaniels' knee injury.

Kyle Anderson granted suddenly important role on the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that McDaniels is considered week-to-week as he deals with left knee tendinopathy, with the injury coming at a rough time for player and franchise given we're in the final weeks of the regular season.

It does present Anderson with an immense opportunity though, particularly if McDaniels' injury stems into the playoffs where head coach Chris Finch would be likely to lean more on the 32-year-old's veteran experience rather than alternative younger options like Terrence Shannon Jr. or Jaylen Clark.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels suffered left knee patella tendinopathy/bone bruise and will be listed as week-to-week. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 30, 2026

After being waived by the Grizzlies last month, Anderson has already been a steady presence for the Timberwolves off the bench, averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 17.9 minutes per games.

That's more playing time than he was able to garner during his 36 games with the Warriors last season, having initially signed a three-year, $27 million contract in the Bay which saw him depart Minnesota.

While he's been a nice reacquisition for the Timberwolves, there are still concerns over the likelihood of Anderson having to play a bigger role in the wake of McDaniels' knee injury.

"The bigger concern is that Anderson's offensive limitations could hurt the Timberwolves in an expanded role. While he's an impactful bench player, his current 17.9 minutes per game seem perfect," Eamon Cassels of Dunking with Wolves wrote of Anderson on Monday.

Offensive concerns led to Kyle Anderson's struggles with Golden State

Anderson was seen as a perfect fit for Golden State when he was signed in the 2024 offseason, but it was those offensive concerns and a lack of spacing that led to a far lesser role than many had envisioned.

The 6'8" forward saw just over half the season with the Warriors, averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 15 minutes per game. Anderson was then sent to the Miami Heat in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade before last year's deadline.

Anderson will be one of multiple former Warrior players to follow in the postseason, and this McDaniels injury has only made things more intriguing for both he and the Timberwolves.