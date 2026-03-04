Former Warriors forward takes painfully obvious swipe at Steve Kerr

You'd be mistaken for thinking that Jonathan Kuminga might be the player to take a swipe at Steve Kerr given the pair's much-discussed relationship, but it's actually another former Golden State Warriors forward who's taken a rather obvious crack at the 4x championship winning head coach.

Kyle Anderson has returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies last week, with the veteran forward quite clearly taking a deliberate approach in not mentioning Kerr in a group of past coaches to value his skillset.

Kyle Anderson takes painfully obvious swipe at Steve Kerr

When asked where Timberwolves coach Chris Finch ranks among the coaches he's played for, Anderson responded by ranking the 56-year-old at number one. This isn't overly surprising given Anderson has just chosen to return to the team, but what is surprising is that he used the opportunity to shout out some other former coaches, while taking a dig at those who haven't shown faith in him at prior stops.

"I was fortunate enough to play for a few coaches -- coach Spo (Erik Spoelstra), Taylor Jenkins, coach Pop (Gregg Popovic), Finchy -- as far as understanding my value and skillset. It kinda' sucks when you play for a coach that doesn't understand it," Anderson said.

.@JaceFrederick asked Kyle Anderson where Chris Finch ranks among the coaches he's played for in terms of understanding how Anderson plays his game.



"I would say No. 1. I would say No. 1, for sure... It kinda sucks when you play for a coach that doesn't understand it." pic.twitter.com/iStTQvfbwN — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 3, 2026

The fact Anderson didn't include Kerr in the initial quartet of coaches would suggest he belongs in the latter of those who didn't value him, particularly given the 32-year-old's time with Golden State was over before it really began.

Anderson signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Warriors in the 2024 offseason, having previously been a valuable member of the Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Anderson never truly found his footing at the Warriors

With his high IQ and versatile skillset, the assumption was that could continue with Golden State and in a system where, on paper, Anderson should naturally fit. Instead it was rather the opposite, with the former 30th overall pick seeing a dip in minutes and even some DNPs during his time playing for Kerr and the Warriors.

Anderson wound up averaging only 15 minutes in 36 games with Golden State, before being shipped to the Miami Heat as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay just over 12 months ago.

It's interesting that Anderson would mention Spoelstra as part of the coaches that have valued him, even despite playing just 25 games and averaging 18.4 minutes with the Heat before he was traded again in the offseason.

Time will tell if Anderson can return to being a valuable rotation player for the Timberwolves, or if Kerr was right in believing the 6'9" forward is no longer capable of playing big minutes on a playoff-contending team.