The future of former Golden State Warriors guard Cory Joseph is now in jeopardy, with the veteran feeling the devastating effects of the Orlando Magic's blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane on Sunday.

In the wake of huge move that sees them acquire Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, the Magic have reportedly made a brutal decision on Joseph and fellow veteran guard Gary Harris.

Orlando have declined the team option on former Warrior Cory Joseph

As part of the Bane trade and bringing in a player with over $160 million still left on his deal, the Magic have declined the team options on Harris ($7.5 million) and Joseph ($3.5 million) for next season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Monday.

Orlando could still look to bring Joseph back next season as they search for point guard depth, but that may be considered unlikely despite the Canadian starting 16 games for the franchise to end the regular season, followed by all five games during the first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.

It leaves Joseph's career in some jeopardy as he once again prepares for free agency, with no obvious next home for the 33-year-old who's spent his NBA career with seven different franchises to date.

Joseph's time with the Warriors was underwhelming and not overly memorable, having initially signed a veteran minimum's contract in the Bay during the 2023 offseason. He appeared in just 26 games for Golden State, averaging 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting only 35.9% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range.

Joseph was traded to the Indiana Pacers at the 2024 mid-season deadline in a deal that became far more important than first thought. In what was initially seen as a small salary dump, Golden State actually got back the 52nd overall pick which they smartly used to acquire impressive young center Quinten Post.

Joseph's career looked in trouble when he was immediately waived by Indiana and failed to sign with another team mid-season, only for Orlando to hand the 2014 NBA champion a lifeline last offseason.

The surge into a starting role toward the end of the Magic's season came as a shock to many and especially Warrior fans, with Joseph averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across his 50 games with Orlando.

Despite the potential need for a backup point guard, a Joseph-Golden State reunion should be the last thing you expect this offseason. The Warriors may have slightly more interest in Harris now that he's available, but don't look for them to pursue the 30-year-old either.