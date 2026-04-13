Former Warriors guard sends one final message amid uncertain future

A rather meaningless final day of the regular season offered opportunity to a host of reserve players around the league, including former Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield who was the standout for the Atlanta Hawks in a 143-117 loss to the Miami Heat.

Amid an uncertain future and the potential of hitting free agency again this summer, Hield sent a strong message that he still holds value as an NBA player with an explosive 31 points in just 21 minutes off the bench.

Buddy Hield sends one final message amid uncertain NBA future

Having been a favorite in the Golden State locker room since arriving in the 2024 offseason, Hield's impact diminished to the point he was included, alongside Jonathan Kuminga, in the bombshell trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Bay before February's deadline.

Hield has essentially had no opportunity since his arrival at the Hawks, playing just 30 minutes across six games prior to the regular season finale on Sunday. The veteran sharpshooter has received 22 DNPs during this period, while he'd yet to make a three with Atlanta before Sunday's outing.

Yet Hield defied his lack of playing time in recent months, with his 31 points coming on a highly efficient 12-of-18 shooting from the floor and 7-of-11 from 3-point range. The 33-year-old also recorded three rebounds and three assists, while he was the only Hawks player to record a positive plus-minus in the 26-point defeat.

Hield's performance won't necessarily adjust the thinking of head coach Quin Snyder when it comes to his playoff rotation, having rested essentially all of his starters and key players on Sunday, including Kuminga who's become their sixth man after an injury-plagued start.

However, the performance on Sunday does nonetheless provide a reminder that Hield is still very much capable of being a dangerous shooter in the league. It's less than 12 months since the Bahamian went for 33 points in a memorable display in Game 7 of Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Hawks will have decision to make on Buddy Hield

The Warriors initially signed Hield to a four-year, $37.8 million contract, but only $3 million of that is guaranteed beyond this season. That means the Hawks will have a decision to make on whether to take the $3 million cap hit and waive Hield, or guarantee the $9.7 million deal for a player who has had no part in their main rotation.

The answer may come down to whether the Hawks can use that salary in a trade that obtains a rotational upgrade, but that may be difficult to find considering Hield has a $10.7 million player option for the following season that he'd undoubtedly love to pick up.