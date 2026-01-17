Former Warriors guard could be scrapped again in blockbuster Ja Morant trade

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have already moved on from Jordan Poole in recent years, and now so too could the New Orleans Pelicans in a surprise trade for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant figures to be one of the biggest names on the trade market before next month's mid-season deadline, with the Grizzlies exploring deals for their 2x All-Star who once led them to the second-round of the 2022 playoffs against Poole and the Warriors.

Pelicans could trade Jordan Poole for Ja Morant before the deadline

While the presence of Poole, impressive rookie guard Jeremiah Fears, and the still injured Dejounte Murray means the Pelicans aren't really lacking in guards, they're nonetheless presenting as a surprise suitor for Morant according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Friday.

"Somewhat surprisingly, the New Orleans Pelicans have inquired about Memphis’ asking price for Morant in a potential buy-low scenario, league sources told HoopsHype."

If the Pelicans can indeed find a way to acquire Morant, one can only assume that one of their current guards will be headed back the other way. With Fears deemed untouchable and Murray still on the sidelines, there's a very real chance that any Morant trade will include Poole who is only 24 games into his career with the franchise.

After two years in Washington that included averaging a career-high 20.5 points and 4.5 assists last season, Poole was traded to the Pelicans in a deal centered around CJ McCollum who now finds himself in Atlanta following last week's Trae Young deal.

New Orleans had hoped that Poole would be able to add another dynamic element to their offense, but instead his inconsistencies have proved problematic and led to a rather limited role within James Borrego's rotation.

Poole is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists with the Pelicans, shooting only 37.3% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range. The 26-year-old has started only six games this season, including only two since November 4.

While Poole potentially being on the move again is interesting from a Warrior perspective, the more notable aspect is what it means for their interest in Trey Murphy III. The Pelicans being a potential buyer before the deadline would suggest they have no interest in dealing Murphy, even if Golden State are willing to give up multiple first-round picks for the talented forward.

Murphy appears the best-case trade scenario for the Warriors before the mid-season deadline, but all things, including this Morant interest, point to the Pelicans keeping hold of their rising star.