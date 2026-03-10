Former Warriors guard dealt another brutal axing everyone could see coming

Jordan Poole's return to the New Orleans Pelicans rotation has proved a brief one, with the former Golden State Warriors guard again axed by interim coach James Borrego in the wake of Dejounte Murray's recovery from a torn achilles.

Poole had already seen nine-straight DNPs prior to the All-Star break and before Murray's return from injury, meaning his role was always going to be impacted again once the former All-Star was reintegrated following over 12 months on the sidelines.

Jordan Poole has once again been axed from the Pelicans rotation

Murray has now appeared in six games since his return from injury on February 24, with that coinciding with five-straight DNPs for Poole who made a brief re-appearance in the rotation following the All-Star break.

Poole had played five-straight games in late February, averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 40.9% shooting from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range. The Pelicans actually won four of those games, including one against the Warriors where Poole had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in just under 23 minutes off the bench.

Now, New Orleans appear to have moved on from Poole again, including giving him a DNP last week against the Sacramento Kings despite the fact Murray was resting on the first night of a back-to-back.

Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards was particularly difficult for former Golden State players, with Poole and 3x NBA champion Kevon Looney the only two active Pelicans not to take the floor. This came despite a blowout win, meaning the pair aren't even seeing garbage time minutes right now.

Jordan Poole's time with the Pelicans could be over

Poole's future with the Pelicans appears limited after a tough first season, with Cem Yolbulan of Sports Illustrated even suggesting that the 2022 NBA champion may have played his last game for the franchise.

With 18 games left in the regular season, the Pelicans want to prioritize internal development and team chemistry. They want to rely on players who will be in New Orleans next season and prioritize internal development. The fact that Poole is not a part of the rotation underlines that he is not in the team's plans going forward," Yolbulan wrote.

The problem is that Poole still has a $34 million deal in what will be the final of the four-year contract extension the Warriors gave him prior to the 2022-23 season. Despite entering an expiring contract, the Pelicans could still find it difficult to move the 26-year-old in a trade.

Poole's career with the Warriors came to an unceremonious end in 2023, and while the front office drew criticism at the time for the move and even in the years since, there's no doubt they've been justified given his struggles at the Washington Wizards and now at the Pelicans.