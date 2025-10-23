Former Warriors guard delivered surprise role that spells trouble for playoff rival

Former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo will reportedly start for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.

It's a major development for DiVincenzo after he started just 10 games in his first year with the Timberwolves, yet it could also be spell trouble for the franchise and their point guard situation after beating the Warriors to reach the Western Conference Finals.

Donte DiVincenzo's starting role suggests bigger issues for the Timberwolves

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes earlier on Wednesday, DiVincenzo will start at point guard for Minnesota alongside superstar Anthony Edwards in the back court. Edwards will undoubtedly take on even more of the ball-handling duties, with DiVincenzo more of a catch-and-shoot two-guard who's averaged less than three assists in his seven-year NBA career to date.

The 28-year-old's insertion shows a lack of confidence in veteran point guard Mike Conley who will move back to the bench after starting all but seven games for the Timberwolves since his arrival during the 2022-23 season.

Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves will award Donte DiVincenzo the starting point guard spot to open the 2025-26 NBA season. Mike Conley will remain a vital piece. More on The Association on @NBATV at 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/f2e6WL3fVV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 22, 2025

According to Eamon Cassels of Dunking on Wolves following the DiVincenzo news, Conley's move to the bench might be long overdue after some major struggles during Minnesota's playoff run last season.

"Conley's limitations as a shot creator were on full display last year, and they hurt the Wolves. A staggering 69.5 percent of Conley's made field goals were assisted. For reference, in his age-34 season, that number was just 38.7 percent. In the playoffs, Conley averaged just 6 points on an abysmal 30.2 percent shooting from the field," Cassels wrote.

With a lack of faith in Conley and evidently unready to hand the keys to recent eighth overall pick Rob Dillingham, the point guard position may be the major weakness facing a Timberwolves team looking to go one better than their back-to-back Conference Finals appearances.

For a team like the Warriors who sit in a similar tier to as the Timberwolves entering the season, any major flaw on an opposing team needs to be exposed when they get the opportunity. Golden State will face Minnesota three times from January onwards, with plenty of time between now and then to see whether this DiVincenzo move will work for head coach Chris Finch.

DiVincenzo started in 36 of his 72 games in his lone year with the Warriors during the 2022-23 season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on an efficient 39.7% from 3-point range.