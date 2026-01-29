Former Warriors guard is falling apart with no sign of recovery

Nearly 12 months after being traded by the Golden State Warriors, the NBA career of Lindy Waters III is in some jeopardy having been unable to generate a consistent role with the San Antonio Spurs.

Waters has now seen three-straight DNPs as the Spurs have lost two of their last three games, including a shock defeat at home to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Lindy Waters III is playing for his NBA career right now

While Waters has appeared in 26 games for the Spurs after signing a one-year, minimum contract in the offseason, many of those have come in garbage time as the franchise has surged up to the second-seed entering the second-half of the season.

The 28-year-old has played more than 10 minutes just seven times this season. After earning the reputation as a noted sharpshooter, Waters is shooting just 31.9% from 3-point range -- easily a career-low.

Waters is averaging 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.1 minutes per game, while shooting only 35.2% from the field overall. For someone looking to earn another contract -- whether at the Spurs or elsewhere -- these aren't the kind of numbers that scream major free agency target.

It's easy to forget that it's only just over 12 months ago since Waters was actually a starter for the Warriors, such was the early impression he made after joining the franchise in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft day in 2024.

Who can forget his incredible buzzer-beater against the L.A. Clippers in the first preseason game? That wasn't a one-hit wonder either, with Waters going for 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in an impressive performance in what was the fourth game of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After De'Anthony Melton's season-ending knee injury, Golden State cycled through various options at the starting two-guard position. That began with Waters who got seven-straight starts, only to fail to capitalize on the opportunity as his 3-point shooting fell off a cliff.

The 6'5" guard wound up averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in his 38 games with the Warriors, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range. Waters found himself in Detroit to end the season after being part of the Jimmy Butler trade, but averaged only 8.8 minutes in his 14 games with the franchise.

Waters is now one of many players around the league who are playing for their career over the second-half of the season, albeit the opportunities appear limited on a Spurs team that's surpassing all expectations.