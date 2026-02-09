Former Warriors guard is falling apart with no sign of recovery

The future of former Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell is facing serious uncertainty after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks before Thursday's deadline.

Russell was part of the bombshell Anthony Davis trade to the Washington Wizards, but the franchise has now announced the veteran guard won't report to the nation's capital, leaving his immediate future up in the air.

Russell signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract with the Mavericks in free agency, having finished last season with the Brooklyn Nets -- his second stint with the franchise -- after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Things simply didn't work out for Russell in Dallas though, with his role limited from the start as Jason Kidd briefly experimented with number one overall pick Cooper Flagg at point guard. Russell subsequently played less than 24 combined minutes across his first two outings with the Mavericks, and while his minutes and production lifted shortly after, he was removed from the rotation and was barely sighted over the past six weeks.

D’Angelo Russell is not going to report to the Wizards until leadership assesses “what’s best for him and us in our future,” GM Will Dawkins announced.



Russell was a part of the Anthony Davis trade from Dallas.



Russell averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his 26 games for the Mavericks, shooting just 40.5% from the floor and 29.5% from 3-point range. While the Wizards made a blockbuster move for Davis, they evidently don't want part of the Russell experience who has played for five different teams in his career, including two seperate stints at the Nets and Lakers.

The 29-year-old's 26 games with Dallas ended up being less than he played with Golden State, having been part of the massive Kevin Durant sign-and-trade during the 2019 offseason. Russell played only 33 games with the Warriors before being shipped off to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that included Andrew Wiggins and the pick that became Jonathan Kuminga.

Russell averaged 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists with the Warriors, but the team's season was doomed from the start given Klay Thompson's knee injury and Stephen Curry's broken hand suffered five games into the campaign.

The good news for Russell is that he has a player option for next season, but that also may complicate a buyout that's seemingly in store with the Wizards. It's also difficult to see which team would have interest in the former second overall pick, with the Warriors certainly not an option despite looking in the point guard market and reportedly at another former Laker in Lonzo Ball.