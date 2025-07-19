Donte DiVincenzo has already played for the Golden State Warriors and four other NBA franchises in the past five years, but now the 6'4" guard has a new team entering the 2025 offseason.

DiVincenzo has long spoken about his desire to hold Italian citizenship and represent the country on the international stage, with that wish now set to be granted after being named in their preliminary squad for EuroBasket next month.

Former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to represent Italy

It's been a long process for DiVincenzo to be granted citizenship and be eligible to represent Italy in such tournaments, having missed out on last year's Paris Olympics where former Warrior teammate Stephen Curry secured gold as part of Team USA.

DiVincenzo will now get the chance to play alongside Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio, while Danilo Gallinari is perhaps the most notable of his new Italian teammates. Gallinari played nearly 800 regular season NBA games across eight different teams in a 14-year career, having most recently played with the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season.

I 1️⃣8️⃣ per la preparazione a #EuroBasket 🏔



Il CT Pozzecco ha annunciato gli Azzurri per il raduno di Folgaria.

DiVincenzo è stato invitato ad aggregarsi al gruppo e prendere parte agli allenamenti a partire dal 30 luglio, data in cui si unirà anche Fontecchio. 💙#Italbasket pic.twitter.com/INNezyh5KY — Italbasket (@Italbasket) July 18, 2025

DiVincenzo played one season with the Warriors in 2022-23, proving so valuable that it prevented the franchise from being able to match a strong offer from the New York Knicks that saw the 2021 NBA champion depart on a four-year, $46.9 million contract.

After playing one year with the Knicks where he broke a franchise record for made threes in a season, DiVincenzo was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a multi-team deal centered around Karl-Anthony Towns.

He was then part of the Timberwolves squad that took down the Warriors in the second-round of this year's playoffs, though his postseason form was a little underwhelming in averaging 8.7 points on only 36.5% shooting from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range.

DiVincenzo will be just one of a host of NBA players taking the EuroBasket stage, likely to be headlined by superstars Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Another former Golden State guard, Dennis Schroder, will again be part of the German squad after playing 24 games for the Warriors last season.

Barring a surprise free agency signing in the coming weeks, it appears that Golden State won't have a representative at EuroBasket which commences on August 27 and will be played across four different countries -- Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia.

Young center Quinten Post is the only European player currently on the Warrior roster, but his Dutch side are not one of the 24 qualified teams for the tournament. Post was expected to play for Golden State in the current NBA summer league, but was ruled out with an ankle injury stemming from the second-half of the season.