Former Warriors guard finds surprising new team after parting ways with franchise

The completion of the Golden State Warriors training camp roster last week confirmed that the franchise had parted ways with young point guard Taran Armstrong, with that coming having put a two-way qualifying offer to the Australian at the start of the offseason.

Armstrong has found his new team following his stint with the Warriors, but it's somewhat surprising given the surging rumors that had previously taken place over the past week. Rather than joining KK Partizan like many had believed, Armstrong has instead signed with Dubai Basketball according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc on Tuesday night.

Taran Armstrong's NBA dream is over for the moment

Either way Armstrong is headed to the EuroLeague where Dubai now play as of the last fortnight, having also made their debut in the ABA League in 2024. Armstrong will join a number of former NBA players currently at the franchise, including veteran sharpshooter Davis Bertans who the Warriors held a workout with going back to last offseason.

Armstrong's hopes of playing an NBA game have been put aside for the moment, having joined Golden State in February on a two-way contract after two years with the Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL.

Despite appearing in 11 games for Santa Cruz in the G League -- where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists on efficient shooting percentages -- Armstrong didn't see a single minute of game time with the main squad.

The two-way qualifying offer and Armstrong's participation at summer league in July suggested he was set for further time at the Warriors, having averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals during his time at the California Classic and in Las Vegas.

That's not to be the case though, albeit Armstrong's departure has created an opportunity for another point guard in Pat Spencer to rejoin the franchise. Had Armstrong chosen to remain with Golden State, it's likely Spencer would have to look elsewhere after 45 regular season games over the past two years and a further eight in this year's playoffs.

Instead, the Warriors signed Spencer to a two-way contract again last week, rounding out their alotted spots with he, Alex Toohey and Jackson Rowe. Spencer impressed at times during Golden State's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, recording 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 111-103 victory.

As a 29-year-old and the only point guard on the roster beyond Stephen Curry, Spencer could be an importance piece for the Warriors at times this season despite his late addition to the roster.