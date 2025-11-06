Former Warriors guard gets his revenge despite stunning Will Richard breakout

Dennis Schroder had 13 of his 18 points in the fourth-quarter against the Golden State Warriors, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 121-116 victory over his former team at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

Golden State rookie Will Richard threatened to be the story of the night from early in the contest, earning his first NBA start and going for 12 points in eight minutes before finishing with 30 and seven rebounds in a stunning breakout game for the 56th overall pick.

Playing without the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the Warriors led by as much as 13 in the first-half thanks to Richard and Jonathan Kuminga. However, Sacramento's experience took over in the second-half, with the visitors unable to prevent a parade to the free-throw line while committing some costly turnovers.

Schroder had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just his second game against Golden State since they traded him in February's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade. Former MVP Russell Westbrook was the real star for the Kings though, with the 36-year-old going for 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk also dropped 20+ points for the Kings, yet it was Richard who stunningly led all scorers with his 30 coming on a highly efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

First career 30-point game in Will Richard's first career start! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/bNilikHGZK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 6, 2025

Richard's performance is even more shocking given he'd been a DNP over Golden State's previous two games, but the 22-year-old played nearly 35 minutes on Wednesday without the team's veteran stars.

Moses Moody continued his hot shooting after Tuesday's 24-point performance against the Phoenix Suns, recording a new season-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. The fifth-year wing also had two steals and four blocks in nearly 39 minutes.

Kuminga had a big first-half with 17 but battled foul trouble and inefficient shooting thereafter, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor. Brandin Podziemski flirted with his first career triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but he also had four of Golden State's 18 turnovers which included some awful ones in the second-half.

The Warriors are now precariously placed at 5-4 on the season, particularly given they now face a daunting trip to Denver to face the Nuggets in their first NBA Cup game on Friday.