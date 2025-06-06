Well over a decade after a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was vetoed by the league, former Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul could finally find himself in the purple and gold next season.

Having departed the Warriors to join the San Antonio Spurs last offseason, Paul will once again become an unrestricted free agent where his next destination may be more about his off-court situation than the on-court fit.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of the NBA Finals, Paul spoke about his future and how it's likely to be dictated by his family and wish to spend more time with his children.

"It’s with my family more than anything," Paul said. "I talk to my family about it. My son just turned 16. My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them...I want to hoop...But at the same time, I want to be dad."

Paul has already played for seven different Western Conference teams throughout his decorated career, including five in the past seven seasons. He was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards early in the 2023 offseason, before being dealt to the Warriors less than two weeks later in exchange for Jordan Poole.

The 40-year-old's desire to return closer to family would leave the two Los Angeles teams in prime position to acquire Paul this offseason. Given his close relationship with fellow veteran LeBron James, a move to the Lakers would seem more likely than a return to the Clippers where he played for six seasons and was an All-Star on five occassions.

Signing with the Lakers would take a level of sacrifice that Paul experienced during his time with Golden State. The 12x All-Star started in every single game through his first 18 years in the league, but was asked to play backup to Stephen Curry upon his arrival to the Bay. Paul came off the bench in 40 of his 58 games with the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.

Part of his move to the young Spurs was to reclaim a prominent role, having started all 82 games this season in which he averaged 28 minutes. Joining the Lakers would almost assuredly see Paul return to a bench role behind the starting back court of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but that might be a sacrifice he's willing to make if it means being closer to family.