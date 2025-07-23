Former Warriors guard lands surprise new home after Jimmy Butler trade

Former Golden State Warriors guard Lindy Waters III has found his next NBA home, reportedly signing with another Western Conference team just over three weeks into free agency.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday, Waters has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs where he'll link up with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and a host of young talent that's looking to become the next powerhouse in the league.

Lindy Waters II had a short stay at the Warriors

It's just over a year since the Warriors acquired Waters themselves in a draft day trade, giving up the 52nd overall pick for the sharpshooter before re-acquiring the selection and taking now promising center Quinten Post.

Waters looked like a steal early in his stint with the Warriors, having fallen out of the rotation on a deep Oklahoma City Thunder squad who essentially gifted him away on the final year of his contract.

The 6'6" guard made an immediate impact, draining a thrilling 3-point buzzer-beater in Golden State's first preseason game against the L.A. Clippers. It was Waters' fifth 3-pointer on just his seventh attempt, finishing with a game-high 15 points in only 15 minutes during the 91-90 victory.

A GAME WINNING BUZZER-BEATER IN NBA PRE-SEASON 🔥



Lindy Waters III wins it for the Warriors 😤 pic.twitter.com/iOZyukVdL5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 6, 2024

Shortly after Waters delivered a huge performance in the fourth game of the regular season, going for 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor to deliver Golden State a 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

That performance and other solid contributions led to Waters becoming the starting two-guard following De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury in the middle of November, but it didn't work out in the way he or the Warriors would have envisioned.

Having been brought in as a knockdown sharpshooter, Waters ended his Golden State career nailing just 33.1% from deep on nearly four attempts per game. After 38 games with the franchise including nine starts, Waters found himself dealt to the Detroit Pistons as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in early February.

Waters averaged 8.8 minutes in 14 regular season games for the Pistons following the trade, but was ousted from the rotation in the playoffs where he failed to see a single minute throughout the six-game first-round series loss to the New York Knicks.

It's hard to see where Waters' playing opportunity will now come from with the plethora of young and talented guards on the Spurs roster, but shooting is perhaps one thing they lack as the 27-year-old looks to revive his career.